First Muslim woman in Pennsylvania House says invoking Jesus is a ‘protest’ of her religion

The first Muslim woman to be sworn in to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives said that the prayer immediately proceeding the ceremony earlier this week was a “protest” of her religion.

The prayer by Republican Rep. Stephanie Borowicz in front of the Pennsylvania legislative chamber mentioned Jesus 13 times.

“God forgive us, Jesus, we’ve lost sight of you,” the prayer went. “I, Jesus, am your ambassador today.”

Movita Johnson-Harrell said that although Borowicz did not specifically mention Islam or Muslims, she said she cited a Bible verse Borowicz at the end of the prayer that is considered a “condemnation” of non-Christians.

“Every knee will bow and every tongue will confess, Jesus, that you are Lord,” Borowicz quoted.

"That was protest. That was not an invocation. That was not a prayer," Johnson-Harrell told People magazine. "It was a protest to the first Muslim woman coming to the House of Representatives."