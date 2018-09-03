‘First Man’ Star Jason Clarke: Criticism over American Flag ‘Silly and Naive’

Jason Clarke, Co-star In The Upcoming Movie First Man, Dismissed Controversy Over The Movie’s Omission Of The Planting Of The American Flag From The Moon Landing, Calling Criticism “silly And Naive.”

First Man, which tells the story of Neil Armstrong and the moon landing, does not include an image of Armstrong planting the American flag on the surface of the moon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke shrugged off concerns over the flag at the Deauville Film Festival saying, “It’s nonsense, it’s just nonsense. The film itself can be interpreted as patriotic.”

“It’s just silly and naive I think,” said Clarke, who portrays Edward Higgins White, the first American man to walk in space. “Of course it celebrates one of the greatest acts of America and Americans and humanity and mankind.” – READ MORE

Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin took a swipe at the upcoming movie “First Man” late Sunday for its director’s decision not to show the planting of the American flag on the moon during the historic 1969 mission.

Aldrin, 88, who was the second man to step on the moon, behind crewmate Neil Armstrong, posted historical photos of the flag-planting and added the hashtag “Proud to be an American.”

Armstrong, who died at age 82 in 2012, is the subject of “First Man,” which stars Ryan Gosling and is scheduled to hit theaters next month.

In previous posts Saturday, Aldrin shared photos of himself wearing a T-shirt with the tagline “Buzz Aldrin, Future Martian” that shows an astronaut planting the American flag on the Red Planet.

He also retweeted a photo of himself saluting while standing next to an enlarged photo from the Apollo 11 mission that includes the flag on the moon. – READ MORE