First look at Jeffrey Epstein inside his ‘Pedophile Island’ lair

Here is the first look at the monster in his lair. Newly surfaced photos obtained by The Post reveal for the first time how Jeffrey Epstein — and a horde of girls — spent time at his now-notorious Caribbean hideaway, nicknamed “Pedophile Island’’ by locals.

The multimillionaire convicted pedophile is dressed casually in the creepy snapshots, including one in which he chats on the phone — while getting a massage from a grinning young blonde who appears to be his assistant, Sarah Kellen.

Some of the snaps feature intimate glimpses into the late fiend’s luxurious digs, including a white-drenched bedroom with a full and twin bed.

Other photos provide breathtaking views of the palm tree-laden private island, Little St. James — while featuring beautiful young women posing for the camera.

The spot, Epstein’s main residence, also was called “Orgy Island” by locals hired by him to run it — although the financier liked to refer to it as “Little St. Jeff’s.”

Before his death behind bars in August, Epstein was accused of forcing young women, including some who were underage, into participating in sex orgies at the US Virgin Islands property. He would allegedly host a slew of powerful men, including Prince Andrew, there. The royal has denied the claim. – read more