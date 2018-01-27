First Lady Melania Trump Visits U.S. Holocaust Museum for International Holocaust Remembrance Day Before Leaving for Florida

First Lady Melania Trump visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Saturday.

Trump visited the museum ahead of the holiday to “pay respect to the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust and the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution,” according to a statement from the First Lady’s office.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

Mrs. Trump remarked, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust. Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.” – READ MORE

The original blueprints for First Lady Melania Trump’s iconic inaugural ball gown are on full display to mark the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A post by Melania’s personal couturier, fashion designer, and stylist Hervé Pierre — who once worked under the late Oscar de La Renta — reveals the original sketch and up-close angles of the gown’s sleek silk crepe structure.

“A year ago already I was the lucky one to design the gown for the First Lady,” Pierre wrote on Instagram. “What an honor.. It’s certainly a unique lifetime experience.. It was extraordinary to work with the First Lady on this amazing project.”

“A year ago already … I had the HONOR to design the gown for the First Lady of my new country,” Pierre wrote in the post. “What an amazing experience… Once in a lifetime.”- READ MORE