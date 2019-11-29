First lady Melania Trump issues a statement about teens booing her in Baltimore, and it’s all class

First lady Melania Trump faced some spirited boos from teens attending a youth opioid event in Baltimore, Maryland, but her response was all class.

Rather than reciprocating the animosity, she defended them and their right to free speech.

“We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” the first lady said in a statement released Wednesday, “but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

The first lady was at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness on Tuesday when she was booed by the audience. She also received some cheers of support. – READ MORE