First Drone Swarm Attack Shakes FBI Field Officers Battling Criminal Gang

According to Defense One, those fears are already being realized in some areas here in America and around the globe, and the problem will likely get worse before authorities can get a handle on it.

That revelation came from an FBI official and others during a discussion with attendees at the 2018 Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International XPonential Conference in Denver, Colorado, this week.

Joe Mazel, head of the FBI’s operational technology law unit, shared an incident that occurred during the winter at an undisclosed location in which a criminal gang utilized a swarm of small drones to discover, expose, flush out and shut down an FBI hostage rescue team that had set up surveillance in an elevated position to keep an eye on a developing situation.

Mazel explained that shortly after the team had set up in place they were buzzed by multiple drones that made numerous “high-speed low passes at the agents in the observation post to flush them,” an action that caused the surveillance team to lose their situational awareness and compromised the mission.

He also revealed that some criminal gangs were using drones to conduct counter-surveillance on police stations to identify informants and witnesses, as well as to keep tabs on the comings and goings of officers. Other groups have used drones to scout for home invasion crimes or monitor security at larger facilities and identify gaps and weaknesses to exploit.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1