First Details Of Biden’s $3 Trillion “Build Back Better” Infrastructure Plan Have Just Leaked

Weeks after the administration previewed (via Bloomberg) its plans to push ahead with the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to fund its infrastructure ambitions, the first details of the Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure-climate plan have just been leaked via the New York Times.

Per the NYT, Biden’s economic advisers are preparing to recommend spending as much as $3 trillion on an “infrastructure” package that also features some facets of the Green New Deal, and other progressive measures to help “narrow economic inequality.” After months of debate and preparation, the Biden advisors are expected to present their proposal to the president this week. The plan reportedly recommends carving the administration’s economic agenda into separate legislative parcels, rather than trying to push through another leviathan like the stimulus bill (the battle over the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” passage seeped precious momentum from the administration as it struggled to deliver on its broad promises for the first 100 days).

The leak shouldn’t come as a surprise. Just last week, Goldman analysts warned that Biden’s upcoming boondoggle – his infrastructure plan – would outspend even the Dem’s unprecedented $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Goldman estimated that the final cost could be in the area of $4 trillion.

As it turns out, they weren’t far off. While the NYT put the size of the package at $3 trillion, that doesn’t include the cost of inequality-fighting tax cuts that could cost hundreds of billions of dollars, according to the draft documents leaked to the NYT’s Jim Tankersley.

The NYT cautioned that while these details remain in flux, the three-trillion price-tag showcases “the aggressive approach the Biden administration wants to take as it tries to harness the power of the federal government to narrow economic inequality, reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change and improve American manufacturing and high-technology industries in an escalating battle with China and other foreign competitors.” – READ MORE

