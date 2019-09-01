First Costco opens in China — and is forced by police to close in hours when crowds get out of control (VIDEO)

The first Costco store in China opened Tuesday in Shanghai, and the enthusiasm from customers was so great that the store had to shut down by the afternoon due to out-of-control crowds, according to the South China Morning Post.

Anticipation was so intense for the store’s opening that traffic leading into the store blocked streets and led to a three-hour wait — just to park. Customers who managed to get in were also subjected to two-hour wait times to check out when they were done shopping.

By noon, the store was begging customers not to come to the store via text message.

“The store has been clogged up with crowds. To provide you with a better shopping experience, Costco will suspend business in the afternoon,” a text message to members read. “Please don’t come.” – READ MORE