First They Were Blocked by a White Truck, Now Trump Has Gone out of His Way to Troll CNN (VIDEO)

Right after Christmas, Trump hit the golf course, and CNN set up its cameras on public property across the street to get shots of him through the bushes. But then, a mysterious white truck parked right in front of CNN’s view. Ever since, the network has been fixated on the white truck, giving it a surprising amount of coverage.

On Saturday, Ana Cabrera returned to the pressing issue for CNN:

"Today, CNN news cameras did not get any video of President Trump playing golf, and here's why: Where CNN cameras were once positioned, trees appeared. Yes, new trees are being planted there."

