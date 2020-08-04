Firm Owned by Joe Biden’s Son-in-Law Benefited from Upwards of $350K in PPP Loans

A healthcare investment firm started by former Vice President Joe Biden’s son-in-law received upwards of $350,000 in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

StartUp Health, a medical-focused investment and consulting firm, received between $150,000 and $350,000 in April from the coronavirus relief program. The company is run, in part, by Dr. Howard Krein, the husband of Biden’s daughter, Ashley. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the connection on Friday.

Funding disbursement data for the PPP program indicates that StartUP Health received the sum in the form of a potentially forgivable loan meant to protect 18 jobs within the company, which has been impacted by the onset of the novel coronavirus. – READ MORE

