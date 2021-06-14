Firework Shortage Could Ruin Fourth Of July

Microchips, lumber, gas, steel, base metals, chicken, ketchup, and chlorine have been some of the latest shortages due to tangled supply chains because of the virus pandemic.

A little less than a month from now, Americans will be celebrating the Fourth of July with backyard barbecues, drinking Budweiser, and, of course, how could we forget, launching Chinese-made fireworks.

Due to food inflation and shortages of some products, Americans will be paying an arm and a leg for items at supermarkets. But what may anger them the most is the shortage of fireworks, according to ABC 13, who spoke with multiple vendors.

Firework stores across Texas are urging customers to shop now then wait till the very last week or even the last day because of delays in container freight from China to West Coast ports.

Vendors are saying container shipments of artillery shells, such as mortars, from China are in short supply because of port congestion. They warned customers this would lead to higher prices.

“There is going to be an increase in the process just because shipping has doubled since last year,” said Cele Rasmussen, a fireworks vendor.– READ MORE

