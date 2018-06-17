Fired-Up Trump Names the Only 3 Things Democrats Are Good At

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to sidestep the liberal media and speak directly to the American people in his own unique manner.

The primary topics of Trump’s mini-Twitterstorm were Democrats and immigration policy, his legion of much-maligned supporters and the recently released Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s mishandling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Trump first retweeted a message he had shared Friday morning that blamed Democrats as being ultimately responsible for the current immigration enforcement policies that see immigrant families split up after crossing the border illegally and laid out a number of provisions that must be included in any proposed immigration legislation that would be acceptable to him.

He then tweeted a new message that reminded congressional Democrats that it was in their power to change the laws so families weren’t split up any longer, even as he knocked those same Democrats for being largely useless and calling for the election of more Republicans in November to help further his agenda.

Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change! This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High Taxes, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018

“Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!” Trump tweeted. “This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High Taxes, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad!” – READ MORE

