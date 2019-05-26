FIRED UP, READY TO GO? Angry Hillary energizes 1,500 Dems in Texas (VIDEO)

Is Hillary Clinton waiting for Joe Biden to collapse so she can launch another yet campaign for president?

The failed 2016 candidate got a plum speaking spot before the Harris County Democratic Party in Texas yesterday, and she seemed newly energized to take on Trump and his policies.

At times yelling so loudly that the audio equipment malfunctioned, Clinton berated the president and Republican proposals to secure the border.

“Oh, wow!” she began as thunderous applause greeted her appearance.

She said organizers claimed it was the largest event they’d ever had, and perhaps the biggest gathering of Democrats in the state’s history. – READ MORE