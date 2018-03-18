True Pundit

Fired McCabe kept notes on Trump, as Comey did, and gave them to Special Counsel Mueller

Newly fired FBI official Andrew McCabe kept personal memos similar to those compiled by James Comey on interactions with President Donald Trump, who axed Comey as FBI director.

The memo disclosure on Saturday, confirmed to Fox News by a source close to McCabe, comes after the onetime FBI deputy director was fired late Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

McCabe gave a copy of the memos, which also included what Comey told him about his interactions with Trump, to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading a federal investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 elections, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sessions said Friday night that he acted on McCabe’s termination after a Justice Department inspector general’s report, and on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials.

McCabe was fired two days before officially retiring and  becoming eligible to receive his full retirement. – READ MORE

