Fired Googler Damore: ‘Underground Conservative Network’ In Silicon Valley (VIDEO)

An “underground conservative network” exists among Google employees who hide their political orientations for fear of reprisal from their employer, said James Damore last Wednesday in an interview with Joe Rogan.

More broadly, conservatives and other dissidents across Silicon Valley are surreptitiously documenting leftist practices — some seemingly violative of federal non-discrimination laws — for unspecified purposes, added Damore, and assorted leftists — some operating independently and others at the direction of large technology companies — are allegedly seeking to infiltrate the aforementioned “underground conservative network” to expose its participants. – READ MORE