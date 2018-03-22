Fired FBI Official McCabe Authorized Criminal Probe Of AG Sessions

On Wednesday, a new report claimed that recently-fired senior FBI official Andrew McCabe authorized a criminal investigation into Attorney General Jeff Sessions more than a year ago to determine if he “lacked candor ” when testifying before Congress.

ABC News reports:

One source told ABC News that Sessions was not aware of the investigation when he decided to fire McCabe last Friday less than 48 hours before McCabe, a former FBI deputy director, was due to retire from government and obtain a full pension, but an attorney representing Sessions declined to confirm that.

Sessions was interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller two months ago about his testimony in which he was asked about his contacts with Russian operatives.- READ MORE

