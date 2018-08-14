Fired FBI Hack PETER STRZOK Creates Twitter Account and GoFundMe Page — TRASHES TRUMP

Former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok was fired on Friday for violating bureau policies; his lawyer confirmed the firing Monday morning.

Shortly after the news of Strzok’s firing hit the public, the former FBI agent fired off a tweet from a newly created Twitter account linking to a GoFundMe page begging for $150,000.

Jennifer Kay, a spokeswoman for Strzok’s attorney, confirmed the authenticity of the Twitter account, reported the Daily Caller.

Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI. https://t.co/iET9SbeTrv pic.twitter.com/7VTswzjoxE — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 13, 2018

