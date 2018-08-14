    True Pundit

    Fired FBI Hack PETER STRZOK Creates Twitter Account and GoFundMe Page — TRASHES TRUMP

    Former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok was fired on Friday for violating bureau policies; his lawyer confirmed the firing Monday morning.

    Shortly after the news of Strzok’s firing hit the public, the former FBI agent fired off a tweet from a newly created Twitter account linking to a GoFundMe page begging for $150,000.

    Jennifer Kay, a spokeswoman for Strzok’s attorney, confirmed the authenticity of the Twitter account, reported the Daily Caller.

    Peter Strzok tweeted: “Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI.” – READ MORE

