Fired FBI Director Makes Painfully Clear Where He Stands On Kavanaugh Case

n an op-ed for The New York Times on Sunday, James Comey, the former FBI director who was fired by President Trump, makes clear where he stands on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, repeatedly portraying him in an overtly negative light and suggesting that he’s guilty of the unsubstantiated claims against him and that witnesses may have perjured themselves in their sworn testimony to the Senate.

Comey begins his op-ed by painting himself as a victim of a politicized process, relating the explosive and increasingly ugly Kavanaugh confirmation process to the Hillary Clinton email investigation for which Comey was widely criticized. Stating that he was told he was “totally screwed” when he was tasked with investigating Clinton because “one side was sure to be furious with the outcome,” Comey notes that he was instantly declared “a political hack” in a tweet.

Having efficiently worked himself into the conversation, Comey then turns to Kavanaugh, whom he disparages for pushing back against Democrats for having shamelessly manipulated the allegations for political purposes:

We live in a world where the president routinely attacks the F.B.I. because he fears its work. He calls for his enemies to be prosecuted and his friends freed. We also live in a world where a sitting federal judge channels the president by shouting attacks at the Senate committee considering his nomination and demanding to know if a respected senator has ever passed out from drinking. We live in a world where the president is an accused serial abuser of women, who was caught on tape bragging about his ability to assault women and now likens the accusations against his nominee to the many “false” accusations against him.

Comey then works in a shot at Republican voters: “Most disturbingly, we live in a world where millions of Republicans and their representatives think nearly everything in the previous paragraph is O.K.” – READ MORE

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rapes in the 1980s, spoke out at length about her allegations in an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday.

NBC News started off by noting it could not independently verify her claims. Swetnick spoke to NBC News correspondent Kate Snow about her allegations, made in a statement released last week, that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a party where she was drugged and gang raped. While she did not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she claimed she witnessed him participate in gang rapes. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and denied even knowing Swetnick.

Swetnick, a current government employee being represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, told Snow that at parties Kavanaugh was “very aggressive, very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

NBC News noted there were differences in Swetnick’s initial statement and her comments to the outlet, notably her assertion that Kavanaugh spiked punch at the parties so that groups of boys could rape girls.

Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, but simply said she “saw him around the punch containers.” – READ MORE