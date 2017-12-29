Fired BuzzFeed White House Reporter Is 45th Member of Elite Media Accused of Misconduct

Adrian Carrasquillo, a White House reporter for the left-wing BuzzFeed News, was fired Wednesday after an internal investigation revealed that he had sent an “inappropriate message to a colleague.”

In a statement to Fox News, BuzzFeed explained:

In responding to a complaint filed last week by an employee, we learned that Adrian violated our Code of Conduct by sending an inappropriate message to a colleague. This followed a recent reminder about our prohibition against inappropriate communications. We are saddened by these circumstances, but we take these issues extremely seriously. We’re committed to ensuring that BuzzFeed remains a place where everyone is treated respectfully by his or her peers.

A BuzzFeed staffer since 2013, Carrasquillo became the site’s White House correspondent in 2016. Based on what is known as the “Shitty Media Men List,” which has been making the rounds on social media, BuzzFeed began to look into Carrasquillo, whose name allegedly appeared on the list. – READ MORE

