Fireball Erupts After Tractor-Trailer Collides with Train Carrying Petroleum in Texas

A massive explosion produced a fireball Tuesday near Cameron, Texas, after a tractor-trailer collided with a train carrying petroleum.

Houses near the collision were evacuated as a precaution, according to KXXV-TV.

Despite the massive fireball, officials said neither the driver of the tractor-trailer nor the train’s engineer were injured.

In addition to petroleum, the train was carrying coal.

The collision took place at about 6:40 a.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. – READ MORE

