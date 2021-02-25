Fireball Erupts After Tractor-Trailer Collides with Train Carrying Petroleum in Texas

A massive explosion produced a fireball Tuesday near Cameron, Texas, after a tractor-trailer collided with a train carrying petroleum.

Houses near the collision were evacuated as a precaution, according to KXXV-TV.

Despite the massive fireball, officials said neither the driver of the tractor-trailer nor the train’s engineer were injured.

#BREAKING A crash in Cameron between an 18-wheeler and a train. Houses are being evacuated as the train was carrying petroleum but it is NOT a hazmat situation. We’re in route and will have more details. Stay tuned. @25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/voBdUrMxlC — Cierra Shipley (@CierraKXXV) February 23, 2021

You can see smoke all the way from Rosebud. The fire is currently too hot for crews to manage there are about 13-15 train cars involved in the crash. https://t.co/91g0lhEVEQ pic.twitter.com/JApqGO6b8o — Cierra Shipley (@CierraKXXV) February 23, 2021

In addition to petroleum, the train was carrying coal.

The collision took place at about 6:40 a.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --