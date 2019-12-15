FIRE IN THE HOLE !!! Giuliani Fires Ukraine Grenade Launcher on Sunday Morning Against Dems & Biden

Get your popcorn ready.
It’s going to be a long Sunday for the Democrats and the Joe Biden clan.
This could get interesting.
Stay tuned.
In my next thread of tweets I will be sharing some of the evidence I have garnered through hundreds of hours of research. Turn notifications on & stay tuned.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
And Rudy started launching grenades two hours later, including:
Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption:
– Billions of laundered $
– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused
– Extortion
– Bribery
– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump
Much more to come.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
Witness Viktor Shokin:
Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s.
Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid.
Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.
Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019
This story is developing.