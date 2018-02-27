True Pundit

Fire and Fraudulent: Michael Wolff Walks Off Set After Interviewer Drops Bomb With 1 Tough Question (VIDEO)

Posted on
Controversial columnist and author Michael Wolff abruptly ended an interview with an Australian talk show Sunday morning.

The author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” walked off the set of “The Today Show” after being questioned about his claims that President Donald Trump is having an affair.

“You said during a TV interview just last month that you are ‘absolutely sure’ that Donald Trump is currently having an affair while president behind the back of the first lady, and I repeat you said you were ‘absolutely sure,’” host Ben Fordham posited during the segment.

He continued: “Just last week, however, you back-flipped and said I quote, ‘I do not know if the president is having an affair.’ Do you owe the president and the first lady an apology, Mr. Wolff?” – READ MORE

Fire and Fraudulent: Michael Wolff Walks Off Set After Interviewer Drops Bomb With 1 Tough Question

"It looks like the interview may be over."
