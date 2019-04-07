‘FINANCIALLY ILLITERATE’: Prominent Investor Blasts Ocasio-Cortez, Advocates Removing Her From Office

Tracy Maitland, president and chief investment officer of Advent Capital Management, blasted socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at the National Action Network gathering — where Ocasio-Cortez was widely criticizedfor using an accent while talking to the predominantly black audience — over her lack of financial knowledge and even said she may need to be removed from office.

“The people campaigning against the Amazon campus are financially illiterate,” Maitland said, according to the New York Post.

After the event, Maitland told the Post: “This was a disgrace. I partially blame AOC for the loss of Amazon. She doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. That’s scary. We have to make sure she’s better educated or vote her out of office.”

Ocasio-Cortez led the charge against Amazon which ended up costing New York 25,000 jobs and nearly $30 billion in tax revenue. She later exploded at critics who correctly noted that she had no idea what she was talking about when it came to the Amazon deal. Both Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed her for ruining the deal.


