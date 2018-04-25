FINALLY: San Francisco Mayor Says The City Will Tackle The Homeless Problem…Sort Of

The mayor of San Francisco has finally pledged to do something about the city’s overwhelming homeless problem: he’s going to work with the city to remove the tents from public view.

According to Fox News , Mayor Mark Farrell has finally lost patience with the city’s transient population, which he says refuses help and refuses to move, even though the city has offered them rescue and rehabilitation services.

“Enough is enough,” Farrell told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We have offered services time and time again and gotten many off the street, but there is a resistant population that remains, and their tents have to go.”

The city will begin sweeping away any tents that cross into a sidewalk or public way this week, starting in the city’s Mission District. Tent denizens will be given 24 hours notice and information about where to find city-sponsored assistance and local shelters. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1