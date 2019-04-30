Finally Facing Facts: Number Of Democrats Who See ‘Crisis’ At Southern Border Soars

Ever since Donald Trump began pushing for a wall at the southern U.S. border, Democrat leaders in the House and Senate have declared that there is no crisis there, and therefore no need for such a barrier.

Many of the Democratic candidates running for president have said so, too. “This emergency at the border is fake,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Trump “created a fiction about a crisis at the border.”

But that’s not what a growing number of Democrats across the country think, at least not anymore.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds nearly a quarter of Democrats (24%) say there is a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border. That number has soared 17 percentage points since the last poll in January.

Independents, too, are rethinking the situation. Now, nearly a third (30%) think there’s a crisis, up 9 points since the last poll. Overall, 35% of Americans think there’s a “crisis,” up 11 points since January. – read more