Fighting Low Uptake of Shots, Greece Will Pay Young People $180 to Get Vaccinated

The Greek government is planning to offer €150 to young adults aged 18 to 25 in the form of a pre-paid card if they take the vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the new measure, nicknamed the €150 ($180) “freedom pass” which young people will be able to spend on either travel or entertainment and will be eligible for hotels and flights as well as concerts and museums.

“This is a debt to our youth, a gift of gratitude, particularly ahead of the summer. a ‘thank you’ for their patience and perseverance,” Mitsotakis said during a television broadcast on Monday, the newspaper I Kathimerini reports.

“At the same time, however, it is also an incentive for young people, in particular, to be vaccinated, who, by their very nature, contribute more to movement. And the more they are shielded , the more we will limit the transmission of the virus,” the Greek Prime Minister added.

Wires agency Reuters reports that on top of the $150 card, young Greeks agreeing to get vaccinated will also be given a free month of mobile phone data in thanks.- READ MORE

