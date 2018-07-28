FIGHT: Dem Sen begs activists to ‘get up in face of some Congresspeople’ (VIDEO)

Another leading Democrat is calling for confrontation of Republicans.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a rumored 2020 presidential candidate, urged anti-homelessness activists to go to Capitol Hill while they were in Washington, D.C. and “get up in the face of some Congresspeople.”

Booker, who was appearing at the 2018 National Conference on Ending Homelessness and Capitol Hill Day is just the latest Democrat to tell liberal activists to confront conservatives.

In June, Rep. Maxine Waters urged supporters to “push back” on Trump Cabinet members and aides. – READ MORE

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pledged to give up corporate campaign donations. He lasted a month.

I heard from constituents today asking about corporate PAC contributions. I'm joining several of my colleagues & no longer accepting these contributions. Our campaign finance system is broken. I thank @StopBigMoney for their work—it’s time to pass campaign finance reform. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 14, 2018

Booker quit corporate cash in February but then accepted $500 from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC in April, according to FEC disclosures. He took another $500 from the same group in May. Once hooked, Booker learned, it’s hard to quit.

The same day Booker made his February pledge, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced she would quit corporate PAC money. The goal, her spokesman told Roll Call, was “to get corporate money out of politics” and that included donations from PACs connected to trade associations and law firms.

I will no longer accept donations from corporate PACs, and I wanted to share why I’ve made that decision. I hope you’ll join me in doing everything we can to fight to reform our broken campaign finance system. pic.twitter.com/v2oWvEiUCe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 13, 2018

Gillibrand hasn’t been able to get completely clean though. She still takes PAC money from big unions. – READ MORE

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra has come through with another must-see video, this one of Sen. Cory Booker, surrounded by other Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, warning that the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a “moral moment” in which there is no neutral stance, only a choice between good and evil.

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) says people who support Judge Kavanaugh “complicit” in “evil.” pic.twitter.com/N7r640ji9o — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2018

Gee, you don’t think he’s getting warmed up for 2020, do you?- READ MORE

Possible 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sounded off while speaking at the Summit on the Economy on Wednesday, declaring that, “we need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country.”

“Our grandparents showed us how to build a great economy. They were out training this generation of Americans, they were out investing in infrastructure this generation of Americans, they were out R&Ding this generation of Americans,” Booker said. “We need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country. We really do.”

It’s ironic that Booker, who announced his opposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the pick, is calling for an end to the “partisanship in this country.” – READ MORE

