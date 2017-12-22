Fifth Woman Accuses Actor Danny Masterson of Rape

Actress Bobette Riales tweeted this week, claiming that she was “repeatedly” raped by actor Danny Masterson.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales wrote, before tagging another Masterson accuser, Chrissie Bixler. “My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters.”

Bixler praised Riales in response, saying “You are amazing. I’m so proud of you.”

Riales is now the fifth woman to accuse the former That 70s Show of sexual misconduct, with allegations dating back to the early 2000s. The Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department have been investigating the assault allegations against Masterson since January. – READ MORE

