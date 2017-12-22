True Pundit

Entertainment

Fifth Woman Accuses Actor Danny Masterson of Rape

Posted on by
Share:

Actress Bobette Riales tweeted this week, claiming that she was “repeatedly” raped by actor Danny Masterson.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales wrote, before tagging another Masterson accuser, Chrissie Bixler. “My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters.”

Bixler praised Riales in response, saying “You are amazing. I’m so proud of you.”

Riales is now the fifth woman to accuse the former That 70s Show of sexual misconduct, with allegations dating back to the early 2000s. The Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department have been investigating the assault allegations against Masterson since January. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Fifth Woman Accuses Actor Danny Masterson of Rape
Fifth Woman Accuses Actor Danny Masterson of Rape

Actress Bobette Riales took to social media this week and claimed she was 'repeatedly' raped by actor Danny Masterson.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: