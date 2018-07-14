FIFA Orders World Cup Broadcasters To Stop Zooming In On ‘Hot Women’

“FIFA has ordered World Cup broadcasters to stop zooming their cameras in on ‘hot women’ in the crowd during matches, to help prevent sexism in football,” the Daily Mail reports.

Among the glamorous fans attracting attention are former porn star Natalya Nemchinova, named as Russia’s hottest World Cup fan, along with wives and girlfriends of footballers playing for England, Croatia and France.

But, the federation’s diversity boss, Federico Addiechi, said the organisation has told its broadcast service to stop zooming in on ‘hot women’ in the stands.

It has also been monitoring whether the various national rights-holders have also been picking out pretty faces.

He said: ‘We’ve done it with individual broadcasters. We’ve done it as well with our host broadcast services.’ – READ MORE

