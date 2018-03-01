FIFA May Deny The United States’ Bid To Host The World Cup Because Of Donald Trump

The international soccer federation, or FIFA, says it may deny a joint United States/Canada/Mexico bid to host the 2026 World Cup tournament because some of FIFA don’t like Donald Trump, ESPN reports.

Sources close to members of the FIFA Congress, which meets next month to award the 2026 event, told the sports network that “the North American bid has had to counter an anti-American sentiment that stems largely from actions taken by President Donald Trump’s administration.”

Those objections, ESPN notes, have come largely from nations affected by Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban — who also happen to be, largely, state sponsor s of terror organizations — and those nations whom Trump allegedly referred to as “sh**holes.”

But while left-leaning outlets like Deadspin crowed about the rumor as if anyone in the United States is waiting with bated breath to find out if we’ll host an international tournament few of us will attend or even understand, FIFA’s Trump-related excuse for bypassing a North American World Cup in favor of, say, a Moroccan World Cup, seems flimsy. – READ MORE