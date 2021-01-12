Fiery Greg Gutfeld destroys media ‘hypocrites who pick and choose their favorite protesters’: ‘This is a red-pilled America’ (VIDEO)

Following the riot at the Capitol building on Wednesday, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld scorched “hypocrites in hair and makeup who pick and choose their favorite protesters.” The conservative commentator blasted members of the liberal media and Democrats who are “finally outraged by this disgusting behavior” of destructive rioting after staying silent about the incessant lawlessness by Black Lives Matter and Antifa across the country that has occurred regularly since late May.

“The Five” host delivered a passionate 4-minute tirade this week about the importance of condemning all political violence.

Continued – @greggutfeld‘s comments on #thefive about the violent protests on Capitol Hill (2/2) pic.twitter.com/DJPMPNu9ly — Andrew Wimsatt 🖐 (@ajwimsatt) January 8, 2021

“Vandalism and looting, whether it’s in D.C. or Portland, SoHo, Kinosha, Minneapolis, Seattle – it’s all bad no matter who’s doing it,” Gutfeld stated. “So we must remain consistent. That’s what makes us different from the rest. We don’t play favorites with mobs. The other side does, but we don’t.”

“It’s hard for me personally because I was outraged over violence every single day this summer. I saw my neighborhood trashed,” Gutfeld admitted. The TV host then proclaimed that he must “condemn” the unrest at the Capitol “equally because we aren’t them. We are better than them.” – READ MORE

