Fierce Trump Supporter MMA Champ Conor McGregor Donates Over $1 Million To First Responders

MMA champion Conor McGregor, a fierce supporter of President Trump, has joined with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which he founded, to donate over $1 million to New York’s Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation, which supports first responders across the United States. The organization is named after Stephen Siller, who died saving people on 9/11.

McGregor told John Aidan Byrne of The New York Post, “I have always had deep respect for first responders who are not only selfless but also fearless in performing their duties. They are willing to risk it all for perfect strangers.”

McGregor is keeping a promise he made that he would donate $5 for every case that was sold of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. He added, “We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor these proper heroes. The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss.”

McGregor, who has called Trump, “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA greatest of all time,”also released a video on Tuesday promoting the foundation – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --