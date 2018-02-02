Fidel Castro’s oldest son commits suicide, Cuban state media report

The oldest son of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro committed suicide at the age of 68, Cuban state media announced on Thursday.

Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Diaz-Balart is the oldest son of Castro and his first wife, Mirta Diaz Balart.

BREAKING: Cuban state media say Fidel Castro's eldest son has killed himself. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2018

Diaz-Balart was said to have killed himself Thursday morning after receiving months of treatment for a “deeply depressed state,” according to official website Cubadebate. He reportedly “required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up” as part of his treatment.

Fidel Castro died in November 2016 at age 90. His brother, Raul, took over as Cuba’s leader in 2008. – READ MORE

