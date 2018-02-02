True Pundit

World

Fidel Castro’s oldest son commits suicide, Cuban state media report

Posted on by
Share:

The oldest son of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro committed suicide at the age of 68, Cuban state media announced on Thursday.

Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Diaz-Balart is the oldest son of Castro and his first wife, Mirta Diaz Balart.

Diaz-Balart was said to have killed himself Thursday morning after receiving months of treatment for a “deeply depressed state,” according to official website Cubadebate. He reportedly “required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up” as part of his treatment.

Fidel Castro died in November 2016 at age 90. His brother, Raul, took over as Cuba’s leader in 2008. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

As the nuclear threat from North Korea continues, Cuban President Raul Castro met Friday with the rogue nation’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in a bid to diffuse tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Although Cuba has been an ally of North Korea since the 1960s, the communist nation opposes nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

The longtime partnership was evident after a meeting earlier this week, when Ri and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez jointly denounced the U.S. for “unilateral and arbitrary lists and designations” that led to “coercive measures contrary to international law,” Reuters reported, citing Cuba’s foreign ministry.

By engaging in talks, the ministers sought “respect for peoples’ sovereignty” and the “peaceful settlement of disputes,” a ministry statement said.

Cuba's Raul Castro meets with North Korean diplomat in bid to ease nuclear worries
Cuba's Raul Castro meets with North Korean diplomat in bid to ease nuclear worries

As the nuclear threat from North Korea continues, Cuban President Raul Castro met Friday with the rogue nation's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in a bid to diffuse tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: