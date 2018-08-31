FEWER PEOPLE BUY ‘ASSAULT RIFLES’ UNDER TRUMP THAN OBAMA. IT’S NOT WHY YOU THINK

Some are calling the slumping gun sales ‘‘The Trump Slump.” Gun manufacturer Smith and Wesson experienced a 50-percent drop in revenue from long gun sales from 2016 to 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Smith and Wesson is just one manufacturer to report seeing assault rifle sales decline. Remington Arms, Co., the country’s oldest gunmaker, filed for bankruptcy in March. Maine gun maker Windham Weaponry has also been affected. “Sales have normalized because you don’t have the fear-based market,” Mark Eliason of Windham Weaponry told the Wall Street Journal.

The industry has relied on ‘panic gun control’ sale tactics to make sales in recent years. Those tactics have worked under previous administrations, but under Trump, panic concerns have greatly diminished.

Trump has been transparent about his support for gun owners and the Second Amendment. “We will protect your 2nd Amendment,” Trump said While speaking at the NRA annual conference in Texas last May. “Your 2nd Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president.” Trump is the first president since Ronald Reagan to address the NRA’s national convention. – READ MORE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a study of a potential full handgun and assault weapons ban in his country.

Trudeau ordered Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair to conduct the study with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in a mandate letter, as reported by CBC News.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” the letter stated.

The letter also outlines other new assignments, such as forming the government’s plan to deal with asylum seekers who skirt official border points — which the letter calls “irregular migration,” supervising the legalization of marijuana and fighting opioid abuse. – READ MORE