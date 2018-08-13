    True Pundit

    Ferry Boat Captain, Crew Member Suspended For Hoisting ‘Trump 2020’ Flag

    A boat captain and a crew member with North Carolina’s ferry system have been suspended for a week for flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump’s coming re-election bid in 2020.

    “A passenger on the MV Frisco ferry took a picture of the ‘Trump 2020’ flag flying below the U.S. flag and even with the North Carolina flag last month and posted it to social media,” the Associated Press reported.

    The passenger reportedly posted a picture on Twitter: “Is this appropriate? I don’t think so.” The tweet has since been deleted.

    Ferry Division spokesman Tim Hass told media outlets that putting campaign material on a state-owned vessel is not appropriate. He did not release the names of the employees suspended for a week.READ MORE

     

