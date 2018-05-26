Fentanyl seizures at US-Mexico border up 750 percent

Fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border have jumped 750 percent in the first seven months of fiscal year 2018 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and their maritime counterparts seized 284 pounds of fentanyl between Oct. 1, 2017, and April 30.

“There is a crisis at our southwest border — large quantities of dangerous and illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, are pouring into our country in record numbers,” DHS spokeswoman Katie Waldman told the Washington Examiner.

“The National Guard’s support of our border security mission is critical to drug interdictions and counter-drug activities, but more must be done. Congress must act to provide DHS the resources we need to gain operational control of the border,” she added. – READ MORE

