Feminists Freak Out After Discovering Men Don’t Want To Date ‘Woke’ Women

It turns out, there is an entire segment of men — even, perhaps, a rather large one — that has sworn off dating “woke women,” and feminists, predictably, are quite angry about it.

One writer at the women’s lifestyle site, Refinery 29, gave voice to the collective feminist angst on Wednesday, when she penned an emotional, several-thousand-word essay, bemoaning the men who “deny racism and sexism,” perpetuate the Patriarchy, decry white privilege, and, ultimately, declaring those who refuse to pair up with the women who could give them comprehensive lectures on the subject over vegan meals, “insidious.”

The problem all started with British drama star, Laurence Fox, who declared, on the BBC, that he does not believe criticism of Duchess Meghan stems from racism, and then followed up his transgression against social justice by insisting in the pages of one of the United Kingdom’s top newspapers that he does not date woke women.

That is all just too much for feminists, it seems, who, despite swearing off men so often it's practically their pledge of allegiance, want desperately to have the pick of men to partner with — and to deny them such a variety is, apparently, oppressive, sexist, and, for good measure, very "Donald Trump."