Feminist: Let’s ‘Reclaim’ Our Title As ‘Man-Hating Dykes’

Radical feminist and self-described “femme dyke” Tori Truscheit is calling on her counterparts to “reclaim” their title as “man-hating dykes.”

No longer should lesbian feminists hold back their anti-man rage (apparently they have been holding back their rage), but instead rid themselves of the deeply-entrenched grips of The Patriarchy and hate on men as openly and as hard as they can.

“‘Man-hating dyke’ is the worst thing you can call a lesbian. But in the #MeToo era, it’s time to reclaim it,” Truscheit writes at Slate.

According to the feminist, "Most men treat women like something less than human, whether accidentally or on purpose, and that means it's hard to like them." Additionally, some of her male co-workers' #MeToo jokes were "enough to make me want to stop talking to men entirely."