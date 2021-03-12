Feminist Jill Filipovic Trashes Stay-At-Home Moms: Unambitious, Bad Example For Kids

Feminist Jill Filipovic criticized stay-at-home mothers in a lengthy Twitter thread on Thursday, suggesting they are unambitious and a bad example for children.

Filipovic was reacting to a post from Slate concerning a man who was upset that his wife wanted to be a stay-at-home mother. Slate’s advice was to be more understanding with his wife.

“This is good advice, but man I feel for this letter-writer, because it’s exactly how I would feel if my spouse decided they wanted to be a stay-at-home parent,” Filipovic commented. “Also… is it really ONLY her decision whether to quit working when she’s then going to be entirely dependent on him?”

She then suggested stay-at-home mothers are unambitious — a remark she would later try to walk back.

“I realize this is like the third rail of the Mommy Wars, but yeah, lots of super-ambitious people marry other super-ambitious people because they’re attracted to ambition,” she wrote. “I would have a really, really hard time being married to a spouse who chose not to work.”

The feminist noted that if she wanted to stay home to run the household, it would be unfair of her to take from her husband’s income. – READ MORE

