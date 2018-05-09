Politics
Feminist Blog Editor Viciously Attacks Melania Trump: She’s a ‘White Supremacist’ Who Can ‘F**k Off’
With first lady Melania Trump announcing her anti-cyberbullying initiative at the White House on Monday, she faced fresh attacks from people online.
Among those was Melissa McEwan, an editor for a “progressive feminist blog about politics, culture, social justice, cute things, and all that is in between.” McEwan called Trump a white supremacist and said she does not understand irony.
Melania Trump is a white supremacist who just launched an anti-bullying initiative without a trace of irony. She can fuck off.
And that's all I have to say about that.
— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) May 7, 2018
In response to the backlash, McEwan said it was amazing how “conservatives defending Melania and her anti-bullying campaign” were calling her “a fat ugly c**t” – READ MORE