Female student detained, searched by cops after she talked about her concealed carry permit

A junior at Kent State University said she was pulled out of class and searched by cops after she was overheard talking about her concealed carry permit.

Westbrook said that she was speaking with a friend on the phone while on campus and during the conversation mentioned that she’d like to be able to carry her firearm on campus, since she possesses a concealed carry permit.

“[I]t is a shame that I cannot carry a gun on campus, considering I have my carry license,” Westbrook reportedly told her friend.

Unbeknownst to Westbrook, some student cadet officers overheard her remark, which apparently caused them enough alarm to contact campus police.

Westbrook went on her way to class, and that was when police stepped in.

According to a police report obtained by Campus Reform, officers entered Westbrook’s classroom and told the professor that Westbrook would be needed for questioning as a result of the report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1