Female Staples customer throws woman with a cane to the floor, breaking her leg, after being told to socially distance

A shopper in a New Jersey Staples store was caught on video throwing another woman — who was using a cane — to the floor after the victim told her to socially distance because she wasn’t correctly wearing her mask over her nose, the New York Post reported.

The paper added that the victim suffered a broken leg in the incident Wednesday afternoon in Hackensack

Surveillance video shows the unknown assailant improperly wearing a mask and walking up to a 54-year-old woman who was using a copy machine, police told the Post.

Cops said the victim told the improperly masked woman to either back up or put on her mask correctly, the paper noted. Her mask wasn’t covering her nose, just her mouth.

The 54-year-old woman also raised her cane and pointed at the assailant, who had been pointing her finger repeatedly at the victim during the exchange. – READ MORE

