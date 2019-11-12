Female MMA fighter takes down anti-Trump ‘professor’ who allegedly started fight at flag wave honoring veterans in Portland

MMA fighter Tara LaRosa said she used her jiujitsu skills to take down a woman who allegedly started a fight during a Portland, Oregon, flag wave honoring veterans Sunday.

LaRosa livestreamed the flag wave on an overpass above Interstate 84 when the physical altercation started between the woman and a female from LaRosa’s group, the members of which were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats — the iconic symbol of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — and insignias for the controversial Proud Boys.

Here’s a clip showing LaRosa on top of the woman, who pleaded with LaRosa to get off her and called herself a “professor.” (Content warning: Language):

At flag-waving rally in Portland, @TaraLaRosa says she had to take anti-Trump protester to the ground after the woman allegedly attacked another woman. The group detained the self-described professor until police came. LaRosa says the woman bit her chest, causing an open wound. pic.twitter.com/LrPJLsMIO6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2019

Others with LaRosa told the woman on the ground that "you assaulted someone," and "you're going to jail." The woman complained that she couldn't breathe.