Female #MeToo Democrat Under Investigation For Sexual Assault Faces NEW Allegations

Democrat California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who was accused of sexual assault last week by multiple men, is now facing new allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol-related misconduct.

Garcia, who was featured on the cover of Time Magazine for her role in helping the #MeToo movement gain momentum, was accused last week of groping multiple men and has since taken a leave of absence while she is under investigation for her alleged sexual crimes.

On Tuesday, lost in the news cycle due to the tragic shooting in Florida, new allegations were leveled against Garcia by four former employees that worked in her office. The allegations were included in a formal complaint filed by San Diego lawyer Dan Gilleon, who said that the anonymous employees will cooperate with an investigation but request that their names not be made public for fear of retribution. The Merced Sun-Star reports:

The complainants allege that Garcia regularly talked about her sexual activity, including with other members, in front of staff. They also allege Garcia drank alcohol while doing official Assembly business and pressured staff to join her in drinking at the office or at bars.– READ MORE

