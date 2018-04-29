Female journos suspend Hillary’s ‘believe all women’ rule, sign letter of support for Tom Brokaw

As we’ve told you recently, former NBS News anchor Tom Brokaw has been hit with two sexual harassment allegations. In a statement, Brokaw fired back at the Washington Post and Variety, while admitting to a certain level of inappropriate behavior that he says doesn’t rise to the level of anything that should ruin his reputation. Many women in Brokaw’s industry who’ve worked with him have come to his defense in the wake of the allegations:

Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Maria Shriver have joined 57 other female producers/ journalists associated w @NBCNews in letter of support for Tom Brokaw https://t.co/sP2qA6uz5y — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) April 27, 2018

Remember when Hillary Clinton said all women with accusations should be heard and believed while her fans and many in the liberal media cheered? Yeah, put that on the back burner for a while:

“Believe all women” until not really https://t.co/yf39EZ72D4 — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 27, 2018

It’s amazing how fast the rules can be suspended when there are wagons that need to be circled. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1