Female Gun Owners: We Prefer the AR-15

In the aftermath of a recent Florida self-defense shooting, female gun owners argued that the AR-15 provides specific advantages to women for home defense, vehemently rejecting the views of gun-control activists who insist the firearm is unnecessary.

Speaking with the Washington Free Beacon on Friday, five female firearm owners and advocates said the AR-15 platform offers several features that are ideal for women specifically. Robyn M. Sandoval, executive director of A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League, said the rifle is both more effective and safer for female shooters.

“ARs are an excellent choice for women for home defense,” Sandoval told the Free Beacon. “The platform is relatively lightweight and easy to hold and customize so that the firearm fits her body correctly. Having a rifle that is the right size for the shooter makes it more comfortable to shoot and therefore more accurate and safer.”

Many Democratic politicians, including 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden, have long decried the AR-15 as both dangerous and an impractical or unnecessary firearm for civilians, especially women. But the female firearm owners the Free Beacon spoke to rejected the logic of these pro-gun-control men.

“AR-15s are perfect for women,” Mary Chastain, a writer and gun owner, said. “Despite the size, they are lightweight and have hardly any kickback. This allows us to aim well and shoot the target where we want to.” – READ MORE