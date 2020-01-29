Female flogging force unveiled in Indonesia to publicly punish women who violate Sharia law

A female flogging unit has been introduced in Indonesia’s Aceh province to dole out public whippings against women found violating the region’s Sharia law.

One of eight new female Sharia officers delivered her first punishment to an unmarried woman who was found in a hotel room with a man who was not family, AFP reported Tuesday. The victim’s behavior is considered a morality crime in Aceh, where violators often face public whipping with a rattan cane.

The officer, wearing a cloth mask and a brown, full-body uniform, appeared to hesitate before unleashing a burst of lashes on the woman’s back, according to the report. Officers who deal the lashes wear the uniform to protect their identities for security reasons.

“I think she did a good job. Her technique was nice,” Banda Aceh Sharia police chief investigator Zakwan told AFP of the new recruit.

Aceh is the only region in Indonesia, the most populous Muslim nation, to follow Islamic law, which calls for women to punish female transgressors, the outlet reported. – READ MORE