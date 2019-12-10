Female Business Owner Who Confronted Beto On Guns Launches GOP Bid For Congress

Lauren Boebert, who burst on to the national stage earlier this year when she confronted Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke in Colorado over his extremist anti-gun proposals, announced today that she is running for U.S. Congress as Republican in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Boebert, 33, is the owner of Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, Colorado, which has drawn considerable attention as the staff in the restaurant all open carry firearms.

Boebert confronted O’Rourke in September when the now-failed Democratic presidential candidate was increasing political polarization across the country with his declaration that he would confiscate all semi-automatic firearms from law abiding citizens.

“Gun-owning Americans who heard your speech and heard what you had to say regarding ‘Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s and AK-47s’ – Well, I am here to say, ‘Hell no, you’re not,’” Boebert, who has several children, told O’Rourke. – READ MORE