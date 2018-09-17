FEMA chief on Puerto Rico death toll: ‘It’s hard to tell what’s accurate and what’s not’

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) head Brock Long said Sunday that it is “hard to tell what’s accurate” regarding figures for Puerto Rico’s death toll following last year’s hurricanes.

Long said in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” that there were “several different studies out there” that are “all over the place” when it comes to the island’s death toll.

“There’s a lot of issues with numbers being all over the place,” Long said. “It’s hard to tell what’s accurate and what’s not. But we have got to come together as a country to focus on the rebuilding of Puerto Rico.”

"And there is a difference between direct deaths and indirect deaths," he added.

FEMA administrator Brock Long defended President Trump’s controversial comments on the Puerto Rico death tolls.

During an interview on NBC, Long was questioned about the president’s response to Hurricane Maria.

“I think the president is being taken out of context there,” Long said. “I mean, I talked to the president every day this week, and the secretary of homeland security, and we discuss what we’re trying to do as a result of last year.”

The original death toll after the Puerto Rico disaster was 64 people, yet multiple studies appeared to show a much higher death toll in the thousands.