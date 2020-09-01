Felony Warrant Against Jacob Blake Has Been Vacated, Handcuffs Removed At Hospital Bed

Local ABC affiliate WISN-TV in Milwaukee is reporting Friday afternoon that Jacob Blake’s attorney has told the station that the felony warrant against Blake has just been vacated.

Further, deputies have been reported as removing the handcuffs that kept Blake shackled to his hospital bed at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Hours prior on Friday Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to confirm whether Kenosha police knew beforehand that Blake had a knife in his vehicle before they opened fire when he reached into the driver’s side.

“We’re not commenting on that detail at this point in the investigation. Mr. Blake stated to investigators that he had a knife in his possession and there was one that was found on the driver’s side floorboard,” Kaul told ABC News on “Good Morning America.” – READ MORE

